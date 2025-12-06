6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident in Florida

A 6-year-old girl died after a go-kart accident at an indoor entertainment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida, according to officials. The minor was injured on Saturday evening and died the following day.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said the incident was reported at approximately 8:51 p.m. on Saturday at Urban Air, an entertainment facility located on U.S. Highway 1. Officers arrived and found the child receiving treatment from St. Lucie County Fire District personnel.

Police said she was airlifted to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce for medical care. On Sunday, police were notified that she had died from her injuries.

Police did not release the girl’s identity or age, but local outlet WPTV reported that the accident involved a 6-year-old. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.

Port St. Lucie is a city on Florida’s Atlantic coast, about 120 miles north of Miami. Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.