At least 9 inmates found dead at Ecuador prison

At least nine inmates were found dead during an inspection at a prison in southern Ecuador, according to local media citing police sources, at the same facility where more than 50 inmates have been killed in separate incidents in recent months.

The nine bodies were discovered on Sunday during a routine inspection at the correctional facility in Machala, according to local media, citing officials. Police and prison officials deployed additional personnel to the facility after the bodies were found.

The inmates were found on the first floor of the prison’s main pavilion. Local media reported that early indications suggested possible signs of asphyxiation, but officials have not confirmed the cause of death.

No further information was released about the identities of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Last month, 35 inmates were killed inside the Machala facility, most from asphyxiation and several from gunshot wounds, according to officials. In late September, 14 inmates and a prison guard were killed in another outbreak of violence at the same prison.

The violence has been linked to criminal groups including Los Lobos and Los Choneros, who recently were designates as terrorist organizations by the Trump adminsitration, and other criminal groups.