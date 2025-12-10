Australia implements ban on social media accounts for users under 16

Australia has begun enforcing a nationwide ban on social media accounts for individuals under 16, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The change took effect on Wednesday as part of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act. The law establishes a mandatory minimum age of 16 for accounts on major social media platforms.

“Across Australia, those under 16 are starting their day a little bit different, without social media,” PM Albanese said in a video message. “By banning social media for those under 16 we are giving children a childhood and parents more peace of mind.”

Under the law, platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook are required to take “reasonable steps” to prevent users under 16 from creating or keeping accounts. Companies that fail to comply face penalties of up to AU$49.5 million (approximately US$33 million).

Article continues below the player

To verify age, companies must use approved methods, which may include facial age-estimation tools, linking to bank accounts, or providing government-issued identification.

The law requires platforms to offer alternatives so that government ID is not the sole method of verification. Messaging services and some gaming platforms are exempt from the age restriction.

Supporters of the measure, including Albanese, have framed the law as a response to rising mental health concerns linked to social media use. They cite risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, online predators, and pressures amplified by algorithms.

Critics have raised concerns about data privacy, potential increases in social isolation, and the removal of platform features that allow parents to monitor and manage their children’s accounts.