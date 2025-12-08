World
Cambodia and Thailand trade accusations after new clashes along disputed border
Cambodia and Thailand exchanged accusations of cross-border attacks, with Cambodia reporting early-morning shelling and Thailand confirming it carried out airstrikes in response to what it said was Cambodian artillery fire that killed a Thai soldier.
The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence said Thai forces opened fire at approximately 5:04 a.m. on Monday on positions in the An Ses area of Preah Vihear province. According to the ministry, additional tank fire was directed at several locations near historic temple sites, including areas surrounding the Preah Vihear complex.
Cambodian officials said they did not return fire and have asked the ASEAN Observer Team to investigate.
Thai authorities presented a different account. According to Khaosod, the Royal Thai Army said Cambodian artillery units fired into Thai territory earlier in the morning, striking the Anupong base and killing one Thai soldier while injuring two others.
A spokesperson for the Thai Army said Thailand responded by deploying aircraft to strike Cambodian positions near the contested area. The Royal Thai Air Force confirmed that F-16 fighter jets were used to target what Thai officials described as artillery sites firing toward Thailand.
In July, fighting between the two countries escalated into a four-day conflict involving heavy artillery and airstrikes, killing dozens. International mediation, led by the Trump administration and Malaysian officials, resulted in an unconditional ceasefire.
