Death toll rises to 13 in riot at Ecuador’s Machala prison

The death toll from the riot at a prison in southern Ecuador has risen to at least 13, according to local media. The updated figure follows initial reports on Sunday that nine inmates had been found dead at the facility during an inspection.

Ecuador’s prison authority, SNAI, confirmed that 13 inmates were killed inside the Machala prison on Saturday. SNAI did not provide details about how the violence unfolded but said police carried out an immediate intervention and inspection at the site.

According to Primicias Ecuador, the disturbance began after an explosive device launched by drone detonated near the prison at around 4 p.m. A second explosion followed. Local media reported that the blasts were used to distract police, and a riot started inside the facility.

Primicias reported that the inmates who died were believed to be members of the Los Lobos criminal group and had been detained in November on charges including extortion. The outlet reported that early indications suggested suffocation with plastic bags, though SNAI said autopsies are ongoing to determine the official cause of death.

The deaths add to a series of violent incidents at the Machala prison. Last month, 35 inmates were killed inside the facility, most from asphyxiation and several from gunshot wounds, according to officials. In late September, 14 inmates and a prison guard were killed in another outbreak of violence.

Ecuadorian authorities have linked the recurring violence to disputes involving groups such as Los Lobos and Los Choneros, which were recently designated as terrorist organizations by the Trump administration.