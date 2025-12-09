World
Death toll rises to 13 in riot at Ecuador’s Machala prison
The death toll from the riot at a prison in southern Ecuador has risen to at least 13, according to local media. The updated figure follows initial reports on Sunday that nine inmates had been found dead at the facility during an inspection.
Ecuador’s prison authority, SNAI, confirmed that 13 inmates were killed inside the Machala prison on Saturday. SNAI did not provide details about how the violence unfolded but said police carried out an immediate intervention and inspection at the site.
According to Primicias Ecuador, the disturbance began after an explosive device launched by drone detonated near the prison at around 4 p.m. A second explosion followed. Local media reported that the blasts were used to distract police, and a riot started inside the facility.
Primicias reported that the inmates who died were believed to be members of the Los Lobos criminal group and had been detained in November on charges including extortion. The outlet reported that early indications suggested suffocation with plastic bags, though SNAI said autopsies are ongoing to determine the official cause of death.
The deaths add to a series of violent incidents at the Machala prison. Last month, 35 inmates were killed inside the facility, most from asphyxiation and several from gunshot wounds, according to officials. In late September, 14 inmates and a prison guard were killed in another outbreak of violence.
Ecuadorian authorities have linked the recurring violence to disputes involving groups such as Los Lobos and Los Choneros, which were recently designated as terrorist organizations by the Trump administration.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles Kansas, strongest in state this year
Jimmy Kimmel extends contract with ABC through 2027
Death toll rises to 13 in riot at Ecuador’s Machala prison
UK identifies new recombinant mpox strain in traveler returning from Asia
Most Viewed
-
Health5 days ago
France confirms 2 MERS coronavirus cases in returning travelers
-
Health1 week ago
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Joey Valence & Brae criticize DHS over unauthorized use of their music
-
Legal1 week ago
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
-
US News2 days ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Alaska–Canada border
-
US News1 week ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina
-
Legal4 days ago
Woman detained after firing gun outside Los Angeles County Museum of Art
-
Health6 days ago
Ethiopia reports new case in Marburg virus outbreak