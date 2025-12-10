Politics
Eileen Higgins, backed by Democrats, wins Miami mayoral runoff
Eileen Higgins, who was backed by Democrats, has won the Miami mayor’s race, defeating Emilio Gonzalez in a runoff election, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).
As of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with 99% of precincts reporting, Higgins had 21,524 votes, or 59.3%, while Gonzalez had 14,795 votes, or 40.7%, according to DDHQ.
Higgins, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, is the first woman ever elected mayor of Miami. She is also the first Democrat to win the office since 1997, ending nearly three decades of Republican leadership in the officially nonpartisan post.
The runoff followed a crowded November election in which no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote.
Higgins campaign focused on issues such as affordable housing, climate resilience, and restoring stability and accountability to Miami’s government after a period of political turmoil.
Gonzalez, a former Miami city manager, U.S. Army veteran, and former director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was endorsed by President Trump, who praised his experience in a post on his social media platform.
