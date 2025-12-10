Female student injured in stabbing at San Diego high school

A female student was injured in a stabbing at a high school in San Diego, California, after another student entered a classroom and attacked her, according to police. A suspect is in custody.

The stabbing was reported on Wednesday just after 9 a.m. at San Ysidro High School, where a male student entered a classroom and stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the room, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The school was placed on lockdown, and officers responded within minutes to begin a search of the campus. Officials did not release details about what led to the stabbing.

Police said the suspect was located and detained at around 10:45 a.m. during a final search of the campus. SDPD said a knife and clothing linked to the attack were found in his possession. Both individuals are juveniles, and their identities were not released.

Article continues below the player

SDPD said the female student is being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

The school is located in the San Ysidro area of southern San Diego, near the U.S.–Mexico border. The lockdown at the school has been lifted.

The incident follows a stabbing at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday, in which one student was killed and another injured. There is no indication the two incidents are connected.