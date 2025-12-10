Student killed and another injured in stabbing at North Carolina high school

A student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at North Forsyth High School in North Carolina, according to officials.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 11:04 a.m., when a school resource officer at the campus called for assistance, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. Law enforcement responded and found two students involved in an altercation.

Sheriff Kimbrough said the families of those involved have been notified. “An altercation resulted in the injury of one student and the death of another.”

In a later video message, Sheriff Kimbrough said the student “lost his life at the stabbing incident at the school,” indicating the victim was male. He added that there is no danger to the community and that the investigation is ongoing.

Local EMS confirmed to WXII that at least one person was transported to Atrium Health’s trauma unit. Officials did not release additional details about the person’s condition.

“It’s a dark day for our city. Events like this have shaken us to our very core,” Winston-Salem Police Chief William H. Penn Jr. said. “As a community we are going to have to absolutely work together to stop senseless violence.”

Penn also urged people not to share or engage with videos of the incident circulating online. “Whoever’s sharing this video, liking this video, commenting on this video, please think about the insensitive nature of what you are doing. This isn’t the time to clout chase,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps said the school will not open for students on Wednesday. “Today is the worst nightmare of any educator,” Phipps said. “North Forsyth High School will be closed for students tomorrow. We will have our crisis team in place to meet with faculty and staff, and we will extend those services to students upon their return.”

“The stabbing that took place at North Forsyth High School is shocking and horrible,” Governor Josh Stein said in a statement. “I am praying for all students in the community and their loved ones.”

North Forsyth High School is located in Winston-Salem, a city in northwestern North Carolina just south of the Virginia state line.