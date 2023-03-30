Joint Base Andrews on lockdown due to ‘armed individual’

Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C. has been put on lockdown after a man with a rifle was reported near base housing, officials say. All service members have been told to shelter in place.

The incident began at about 2:37 p.m. on Thursday when the base sent an emergency message to service members, warning them of an armed individual. “Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures!,” the message said.

The emergency message was titled “ACTIVE SHOOTER,” but there is currently no indication that shots have been fired.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts. He was reportedly carrying an AR-15-style rifle with no orange tip.

“If you see any people out moving, call 9-1-1 and that will connect you with Base Law Enforcement,” the military base said in an update. “Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect.”

Joint Base Andrews is located in Prince George’s County in Maryland and serves as the home base for several planes that are used by senior government officials, including the president and the vice president.

Last year, the base was put on lockdown after two intruders – one of whom was armed – breached security. It happened shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris took off from Joint Base Andrews.

This is a developing story.