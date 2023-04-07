Cat in Wyoming tests positive for bird flu

A domestic cat in Wyoming has tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza after eating a bird, making it the first such case in the U.S., local officials say. A dog in Canada died of bird flu last week.

The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory said in a brief statement that a barn cat had tested positive for bird flu near Thermopolis, a small town in Hot Springs County, about 110 miles southeast of Casper.

“This is the first report of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in a domestic cat in Wyoming, and it likely became infected from ingesting meat from wild waterfowl,” the lab’s statement said.

The statement provided no details about the cat’s condition.

It’s believed to be the first time that a cat in the U.S. has been infected with the new strain of H5N1, which emerged in late 2021. In December, a cat living near a duck farm in southern France also tested positive for H5N1. The cat became severely ill and had to be euthanised.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Public Health Agency confirmed that a dog in Ontario had died of H5N1 after chewing on a dead goose. It was the first time a dog tested positive for the new strain of the virus.

In addition to the cat, Wyoming also reported that four mountain lions and a fox have recently died of bird flu.

The global spread of H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b – and the recent spread to a growing number of mammals – has raised concern about the possibility of a future variant which could lead to human-to-human transmission. So far, only a few human cases have been found after contact with infected birds.

“The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the wide spread of the virus in birds around the world and the increasing reports of cases in mammals, including in humans,” Dr. Sylvie Briand, a WHO official, said on February 24. “WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and urges heightened vigilance from all countries.”