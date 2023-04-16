Mass shooting at birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama

Police are responding to a mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, local officials and witnesses say. Only few details are currently available.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for a shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street in Dadeville, a small city in Tallapoosa County.

There was no word from officials on the exact number of victims but a graphic photo shared by a witness showed at least six victims on the ground. All appeared to be teenagers.

A witness at the scene said the total number of victims was higher, including multiple people who died at the scene, which officials have yet to confirm. White sheets were covering the bodies, she said.

Multiple families were seen gathering outside a local hospital.

There is no word on the status of the suspect or what may have motivated Saturday’s shooting. Dadeville is a small city about 44 miles northeast of Montgomery.

