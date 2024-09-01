Strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Bougainville Island in Papua New Guinea, with strong shaking felt across the area, according to seismologists. There was no immediate word on possible damage.

The earthquake, which struck at 7:13 a.m. local time on Monday, was centered near Tokuaka on the southern coast of the island, about 178 kilometers (111 miles) southeast of Buka.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.4, down from an initial estimate of 6.6. It struck at a depth of about 41 kilometers (25 miles), making it a relatively shallow earthquake.

An estimated 32,000 people live within 30 kilometers (18 miles) of the epicenter, according to the United Nations.

Article continues below the player

Computer models from the USGS estimate that up to 366,000 people could have felt Monday’s earthquake, including 71,000 people who may have experienced “strong” shaking.

There was no immediate word from the remote area about the possibility of damage or casualties.

Earthquakes in Papua New Guinea, a mountainous nation on the Pacific Ring of Fire, do rarely cause major damage because many structures are light and flexible. This allows them to bend, rather than snap, when a major earthquake occurs.

However, earthquakes in the country are capable of causing major landslides.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea in September 2022, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens more. And in 2018, a series of strong earthquakes hit the country, killing at least 200 people. Many deaths were caused by landslides.