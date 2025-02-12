Business
Apple Maps now displays “Gulf of America” for U.S. users
Apple Maps has begun displaying the name “Gulf of America” for U.S. users on its platform, following a similar move by Google Maps after Trump’s order directing U.S. federal institutions to rename the Gulf of Mexico.
Users in the United States now see the new name when hovering over the Gulf area. Apple has stated that the name change will roll out for all users worldwide soon, according to Bloomberg.
The update follows Google’s decision to change the name on Monday for U.S. users while displaying both names for international users. In Mexico, the name remains unchanged.
Google previously stated that it would apply the name changes to Maps once they were officially updated in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS). The company also noted that displayed names would vary by country, explaining that users would see their official local name, while others around the world would see both names in accordance with a “longstanding practice.”
As one of his first presidential actions, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali.
Trump also issued a proclamation declaring February 9 as Gulf of America Day. “As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America,” Trump said on Sunday.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a letter to Google requesting that the name not be changed. She displayed the letter to reporters during a news conference, arguing that the United States could not unilaterally rename the body of water since it is shared with Cuba and Mexico.
