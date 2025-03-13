Fires erupt from manholes at Texas Tech in Lubbock, no injuries reported

Fires and smoke were seen coming out of manholes at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. No injuries have been reported.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a possible gas leak at the Texas Tech University campus. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple manhole covers with active fire and smoke issuing from them, the fire department said.

The Lubbock Fire Department confirmed that no injuries have been reported but that the scene remains “very active.”

Texas Tech said that an explosion took place in a manhole, leading to widespread power outages at both Texas Tech University and the Health Sciences Center. The university also ordered an evacuation of the Engineering Key and urged people to avoid the area.

In a follow-up update, Texas Tech announced that the university would be closed on Thursday and Friday, with Spring Break for students beginning immediately. On-campus residents were advised to delay their departure until daylight.

Videos taken at the time of the incident showed green and yellow flames erupting from manholes at the campus and heavy smoke billowing from the site.