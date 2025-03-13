US News
Fires erupt from manholes at Texas Tech in Lubbock, no injuries reported
Fires and smoke were seen coming out of manholes at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. No injuries have been reported.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a possible gas leak at the Texas Tech University campus. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple manhole covers with active fire and smoke issuing from them, the fire department said.
The Lubbock Fire Department confirmed that no injuries have been reported but that the scene remains “very active.”
Texas Tech said that an explosion took place in a manhole, leading to widespread power outages at both Texas Tech University and the Health Sciences Center. The university also ordered an evacuation of the Engineering Key and urged people to avoid the area.
In a follow-up update, Texas Tech announced that the university would be closed on Thursday and Friday, with Spring Break for students beginning immediately. On-campus residents were advised to delay their departure until daylight.
Videos taken at the time of the incident showed green and yellow flames erupting from manholes at the campus and heavy smoke billowing from the site.
Fires erupt from manholes at Texas Tech in Lubbock, no injuries reported
Swatting call prompts heavy police presence at San Bernardino hospital
Woman arrested after killing man at Anton Chico, New Mexico home
Connecticut woman arrested for holding stepson captive for over 20 years
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
InfoWars reporter Jamie White killed outside Austin apartment
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Barbara Weeks, 14, missing near Dallas
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Olympic Peninsula, weak shaking reported in Seattle
-
World1 week ago
Fighter jet misfire strikes town in South Korea; at least 7 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Nine bodies with gunshot wounds found in vehicle in central Mexico
-
US News3 days ago
Small plane crashes into Pennsylvania residential parking lot; 5 on board injured
-
US News2 days ago
3 killed after medical helicopter crashes near Jackson, Mississippi
-
World1 week ago
Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, but prognosis remains reserved