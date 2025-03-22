Legal
Mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Multiple people were shot, at least one fatally, when gunfire erupted at a park in Las Cruces in New Mexico, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to local officials. No arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday when heavy gunfire erupted in the parking lot of Young Park, where a large group had gathered. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.
Footage from the scene showed people fleeing and hiding behind cars as dozens of gunshots were fired in rapid succession.
A statement from the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed that multiple people had been shot, most of whom were taken to local hospitals. Others were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso in neighboring Texas.
Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the shooting, but the total number of victims was still unclear on early Saturday morning. Initial reports from officers at the scene suggested at least 6 gunshot victims.
Information about what may have led to Friday’s shooting was not immediately known. “Police are still trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case,” police said in the statement.
Anyone with information about Friday’s mass shooting is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Anyone who is trying to confirm the status of a loved one may call the same number.
A Nest camera captured sound of the shooting
The sound of the shooting..— Ric L (@LCNM_Patriot) March 22, 2025
Sounds like a hundred plus rounds.. hard to tell from the rapid firing https://t.co/KWlPjOm9Z0 pic.twitter.com/99PnUwmhqf
