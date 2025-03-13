Woman arrested after killing man at Anton Chico, New Mexico home

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at a home in Anton Chico in New Mexico, state police reported on Wednesday. She’s also accused of setting the home on fire.

The incident happened on February 24 when emergency services were called for a house fire at 1003 Poco Seco Road in Anton Chico, a small community in Guadalupe County, east of Albuquerque.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was later identified as Paul Jaramillo III.

“Agents later obtained surveillance footage showing a vehicle leaving the residence shortly after the house was engulfed in flames,” New Mexico State Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Sofia Antrillo, who admitted to the murder while being interviewed. Detectives also seized 358 grams of methamphetamine, 297 grams of heroin, and 142 grams of cocaine.

Antrillo has been charged with an Open Count of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Arson, Armed Robbery, Tampering with evidence, Receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, and three counts of trafficking by possession with intent to distribute.

Details about a possible motive were not immediately released.