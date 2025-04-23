Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon, causing light shaking to be felt throughout the city, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 4:24 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located in the Willow Creek State Recreation Area. It struck at a depth of approximately 16 miles (25.7 kilometers) below the surface, USGS data shows.

The closest community to the epicenter is Willow, located just 4.2 miles away. Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, lies about 41 miles to the south.

More than 1,000 people submitted shaking reports to the USGS, indicating that weak tremors were felt throughout the region, including in Anchorage. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and the USGS has assessed that significant impacts are unlikely.

“Earthquake shaking my whole bed,” one social media user wrote. “I thought someone was trying to break through the front door.” Other users described hearing rattling sounds and said the shaking lasted between 10 and 20 seconds.

Earthquakes are common in Alaska, which lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. The region frequently experiences significant seismic activity and volcanic eruptions.

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded worldwide—and the strongest in North American history—occurred in Alaska in 1964. The magnitude 9.2 Prince William Sound earthquake devastated Anchorage and surrounding communities. The resulting tsunami caused additional destruction along parts of the U.S. West Coast, including in California and Oregon, and as far as Hawaii.