Texas woman accused of aiding son’s planned school attack

A Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly purchasing tactical gear and ammunition for her son, who authorities say expressed a desire to carry out a mass attack at his San Antonio middle school.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on Monday and released the following day after posting a $75,000 bond, according to KSAT. She is accused of purchasing rifle and pistol ammunition, tactical clothing, and gear for her son, knowing it would be used to plan and carry out an act of violence, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the outlet.

The investigation began Sunday when the boy’s grandmother contacted San Antonio police after finding a loaded rifle magazine, pistol ammunition, and an improvised explosive device (IED) inside her home, according to San Antonio Express News.

The device, made using a mortar-style firework and wrapped in duct tape, included inscriptions referencing white supremacist slogans such as “14 words,” “SS” symbols, and the name of Brenton Tarrant, the gunman behind the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to the affidavit, the boy told investigators that his mother purchased tactical gear for him in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings. The grandmother also told police that she previously caught him striking a live bullet with a hammer, and that he claimed the bullet had come from his mother.

On Monday, the student showed up at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School wearing a mask, camouflage jacket, and tactical pants but left the campus shortly afterward. School officials and police were temporarily unaware of his whereabouts. The campus was swept for potential threats and additional security was deployed. The student was later located off-campus and taken into custody.

According to a letter sent to families by San Antonio ISD, the student was charged with terrorism. “Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care,” the letter stated.

The affidavit states that Pardo had previously been approached by law enforcement, child protective services, and school officials regarding her son’s behavior. In January, school staff discovered drawings by the student that included the school’s name next to a rifle and a map labeled “suicide route.” He was suspended in April after it was discovered he had used a school-issued computer to research the Christchurch mosque shooting.

Pardo reportedly told school officials that she supported her son’s violent drawings and was not concerned about his behavior, according to the affidavit.

The student, whose name has not been released due to his age, appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday. A hearing later this month will determine whether he remains in custody.