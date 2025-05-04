Trump orders 100% tariff on foreign-produced films; calls it a national security issue

President Trump has announced that he is ordering the implementation of a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States, citing concerns about the decline of the American film industry and its potential impact on national security.

“The movie industry in America is dying a very fast death,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. “Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States.”

“Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated,” he added. “This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a national security threat.”

Trump said he is authorizing the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to “immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on any and all movies” produced abroad.

He also described foreign films as potential vehicles for “messaging and propaganda,” and said the tariff measure is intended to revive domestic film production. “We want movies made in America, again!” Trump added.

It is unclear when the proposed tariffs would take effect or what impact such a measure could have on the global film industry.