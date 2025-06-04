Damaging tornado reported in the Quad Cities region

A damaging tornado has been reported in the Quad Cities region of Iowa and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service and local media.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois, including Davenport, Rock Island, and nearby areas, according to the National Weather Service Quad Cities office. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

At 7:15 p.m., the NWS Quad Cities office reported “strong rotation moving over Rock Island indicative of a tornado” and urged residents to take immediate shelter. Meteorologists described the situation as life-threatening.

At 7:24 p.m., the NWS reported that rotation was passing over Moline, where the tornado threat had increased. The storm is moving northeast. In addition to the rotation, meteorologists warned of strong winds and very heavy rain with near-zero visibility, expected to impact the area for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Article continues below the player

During live coverage, KWQC reported visible power flashes in the area, that could indicate that damage is being done in the area.

Earlier in the day, at 3:39 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, warning of scattered gusts up to 70 mph, isolated hail up to ping pong ball size, and the possibility of a couple of tornadoes. The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. CDT. More than 3 million people, 1,316 schools, and 87 hospitals are within the affected area.

Cities under the thunderstorm watch include Davenport, Iowa City, Burlington, Peoria, Rockford, Quincy, and Jefferson City.

Residents in the tornado warning zone are urged to move to a basement or interior room away from windows and monitor updates from official sources. The threat of damaging winds and additional tornado activity remains possible through the evening.