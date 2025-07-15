Breaking News
Active shooter reported at liquor store near Nashville, Tennessee
An active shooter situation has been reported at a liquor store in Smyrna, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, according to local police. It is not yet clear if there are any victims.
“An active shooter situation is unfolding near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits,” the Smyrna Police Department said in a social media post at 1:42 p.m. local time on Tuesday. “Officers are on the scene. Please avoid the area.”
No further details have been released by police, but local scanner traffic indicated the situation may have developed into a barricade incident inside the store. Officers reportedly saw the suspect walking inside with a weapon, though this has not been officially confirmed. Tactical units are responding.
While scanner reports included a description of the suspect, the individual has not been officially identified. The motive and circumstances behind the incident remain unknown.
Smyrna is located southeast of Nashville and northwest of Murfreesboro.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back
