Hiring More Staff vs. Investing in Construction Software: What Saves More in the Long Run?

In the fast-paced world of construction, business owners are always looking for ways to stay competitive, cut costs, and improve efficiency. One big decision many face is whether to hire more staff or invest in construction software to streamline operations. Both options have their pros and cons, but the big question is: which one will save you more in the long run?

If you’re sitting there weighing these two choices, you’re not alone. It’s a tricky decision that requires some serious thought, and today, we’re diving into both sides of the argument. By the end of this article, you’ll have a clearer picture of which option might be right for your business.

The Case for Hiring More Staff

Let’s start with the traditional route: bringing more people on board. For many construction companies, expanding the workforce can seem like the easiest and most direct solution. If a project is growing, and you need more hands to get things done, it makes sense, right? More people mean more work gets done, faster.

The Upside of a Bigger Team

Hiring more staff has its obvious perks. First off, having more hands on deck means your team can handle more tasks and respond to job site challenges more efficiently. If you have a particularly complex project on your hands, having specialists who can jump in and provide expertise can make a big difference.

Plus, people are versatile. They can adapt to different tasks, tackle problems head-on, and bring fresh ideas to the table. Human workers are also great at building relationships—whether it’s with clients, contractors, or subcontractors, face-to-face interaction still holds immense value in this industry. And let’s not forget that sometimes, the “human touch” is simply irreplaceable.

But There’s a Catch…

Here’s the thing: while hiring more staff can solve immediate labor shortages, it’s not a one-and-done solution. The costs can add up fast. First, you’ve got recruitment expenses, including advertising job openings, interviewing candidates, and background checks. Once hired, there’s onboarding, training, and then the ongoing costs of salaries, benefits, and worker retention. It can be hard to keep up with the constant need for new hires, and you’ll be on the hook for expenses, even during slower periods.

And when you hire, you’re not just paying for the work to get done—you’re paying for overhead costs like insurance, workers’ compensation, and office space. If the work slows down, you’re still stuck with those fixed costs.

Oh, and don’t forget the growing complexity of managing a bigger team. The more people you have, the harder it gets to keep track of everyone, ensure clear communication, and maintain a smooth workflow. These things can easily get out of hand and hurt your productivity.

The Case for Investing in Construction Software

Now, let’s talk about another option that’s increasingly gaining traction in the industry: construction software. Whether you’re working on a small residential project or a massive commercial build, there’s construction software out there designed to help streamline every step of the process, from estimating to project management.

What Does Construction Software Actually Do?

Construction software is like a virtual assistant that helps you keep everything organized, up-to-date, and in sync. Whether it’s tracking materials, managing budgets, or handling project timelines, the software can take on a lot of the heavy lifting. And when you’re juggling multiple projects at once, this kind of efficiency is invaluable.

For example, construction software can help you automate time-consuming tasks like generating estimates, tracking project costs, and reviewing documents. It ensures that every member of your team is on the same page, with access to the same real-time information. This makes collaboration smoother and reduces the risk of mistakes that can cost you time and money.

The Long-Term Savings

The beauty of investing in software is that it’s a one-time (or periodic) investment that scales with your business. You won’t need to keep hiring more people as your workload increases—instead, you can rely on the software to handle a lot of those repetitive tasks. Plus, with improved efficiency, you’ll have fewer errors, and fewer mistakes mean less money spent on fixing things later.

In the long run, construction software can lead to major savings. The automation it provides can replace multiple manual tasks that would otherwise require hiring new employees. This means you don’t need to worry about ongoing salary expenses for every new hire or dealing with the complexities of managing a larger team. Software grows with your business, and as your needs change, you can typically upgrade to better features without having to overhaul everything.

But It’s Not Without Cost

That said, the decision to invest in software does come with its own set of costs. You’ve got the initial price of the software itself, as well as any ongoing subscription fees. The exact cost varies depending on the software you choose, the size of your company, and the features you need. For instance, STACK—a popular construction software for estimating and takeoff—offers a variety of features to streamline your processes and increase efficiency.

Now, if you’re wondering, “How much does STACK’s construction software cost?”—it’s worth noting that STACK’s pricing plans can vary depending on the number of users and the features you need.

Long-Term Savings: Hiring vs. Software

So, what makes more sense for your business in the long run? To break it down:

Hiring more staff : Sure, it can get the job done in the short term, but when you factor in the ongoing salary costs, recruitment, training, and potential inefficiencies that come with a larger team, it might not be as cost-effective as you think.



: Sure, it can get the job done in the short term, but when you factor in the ongoing salary costs, recruitment, training, and potential inefficiencies that come with a larger team, it might not be as cost-effective as you think. Investing in software: Software can seem like a significant investment upfront, but in the long run, it’s likely to save you more money by improving efficiency, reducing mistakes, and scaling with your business. Plus, with software, you can handle more projects without needing to expand your workforce in the same way.



When you’re comparing the two, it’s essential to think about the future of your company. Hiring more staff might solve immediate challenges, but software will enable you to grow without increasing your overhead at the same rate. Over time, that can lead to substantial savings.

The Hybrid Approach: A Little Bit of Both

If you’re still torn, don’t worry—you don’t have to choose one or the other! Many construction companies find success by using both strategies. While construction software can handle a lot of the back-end work, there will always be tasks that require hands-on, human expertise. So, while you invest in software to take care of the repetitive, time-consuming tasks, you can hire specialized staff where their skills are needed most.

This hybrid approach lets you get the best of both worlds: the scalability of software combined with the versatility of a skilled workforce.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. The decision between hiring more staff or investing in construction software depends on your business needs, the scale of your operations, and your long-term goals. However, for most construction companies, investing in software will likely pay off more in the long run, especially when you consider the scalability and efficiency gains.

So, the next time you’re faced with a decision between hiring another set of hands or pulling the trigger on construction software, think about the big picture. Does the cost of adding staff outweigh the long-term benefits of automation? Or could investing in technology help you work smarter, not harder?

Take some time to weigh the pros and cons, and remember—you don’t have to go it alone. There are plenty of resources out there to help guide you through the decision-making process. And when you make the right call, your business will be in a much stronger position to thrive.