Breaking News
Gunman on boat opens fire at restaurant in Southport, North Carolina
A shooter on boat has opened fire at a restaurant at the Southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina, killing and injuring multiple people before fleeing the scene, according to local officials. The suspect is still at large.
The incident began just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for an active shooter who was firing from a boat in the Southport Yacht Basin, targeting the American Fish Company, which is a pub and restaurant at 150 Yacht Basin Drive.
Southport is about 20 miles south of Wilmington.
According to law enforcement, at least 7 people have been shot, including 3 people who were pronounced dead at the scene. The emergency response is still in progress and figures are subject to change.
The suspect’s boat was only described as a “white center console boat” and it’s unclear how many people were on board. The suspect is still at large, according to Southport City Manager Noah Saldo.
In a post on Facebook, the city said: “There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin. There is an unknown number of injuries. Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.”
Live camera shows heavy police presence in the area pic.twitter.com/MObSb3romw— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) September 28, 2025
