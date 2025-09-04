U.S. citizen confirmed among victims of Lisbon tram crash

A U.S. citizen was among the 16 people killed when Lisbon’s historic Glória funicular derailed and crashed on Wednesday, according to officials.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that an American citizen was among the dead, but the victim’s identity has not been released.

Portuguese police said the other identified victims include five Portuguese citizens, two South Koreans, and one Swiss national.

Portuguese health officials said 23 people were injured in the accident, including five in serious condition. One of those victims later died from their injuries, though authorities have not released the person’s identity.

Those with minor injuries include citizens of Cape Verde, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Israel, Morocco, Italy, and France, according to CNN, citing the National Health Service.

The accident occurred when the century-old tram went off the tracks and crashed into a building in central Lisbon. The cause remains under investigation, though local media reported that preliminary findings suggest a cable may have snapped.

The Glória funicular, which began operating in 1885, connects Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto district and is one of Lisbon’s most iconic modes of transport and a popular tourist attraction.