World
U.S. citizen confirmed among victims of Lisbon tram crash
A U.S. citizen was among the 16 people killed when Lisbon’s historic Glória funicular derailed and crashed on Wednesday, according to officials.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that an American citizen was among the dead, but the victim’s identity has not been released.
Portuguese police said the other identified victims include five Portuguese citizens, two South Koreans, and one Swiss national.
Portuguese health officials said 23 people were injured in the accident, including five in serious condition. One of those victims later died from their injuries, though authorities have not released the person’s identity.
Those with minor injuries include citizens of Cape Verde, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Israel, Morocco, Italy, and France, according to CNN, citing the National Health Service.
The accident occurred when the century-old tram went off the tracks and crashed into a building in central Lisbon. The cause remains under investigation, though local media reported that preliminary findings suggest a cable may have snapped.
The Glória funicular, which began operating in 1885, connects Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto district and is one of Lisbon’s most iconic modes of transport and a popular tourist attraction.
Death toll from Afghanistan quake rises above 2,200 as new tremor hits region
U.S. citizen confirmed among victims of Lisbon tram crash
U.S. declares Ecuador gangs terrorists; announces deal on foreign deportees
Man claiming to be ‘Angel of Death’ threatened California Catholic church
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
19 people shot, 2 killed, at Catholic school mass in Minneapolis
-
US News1 week ago
Haboob hits Phoenix; leaves thousands without power and damages airport roof
-
World4 days ago
At least 9 killed after 6.0 earthquake strikes northeastern Afghanistan
-
Politics1 week ago
Susan Monarez ousted as CDC director just weeks after confirmation – WaPo
-
US News1 week ago
5 injured after house explosion in St. Louis County
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump removes Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations
-
World4 days ago
Guyana says patrol came under fire from Venezuela; no injuries reported
-
Politics1 week ago
Brawl breaks out in Mexican Senate between chamber president and opposition leader