Colombia to expel Israeli diplomats after nationals detained on Gaza flotilla

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the expulsion of Israel’s diplomatic delegation after two Colombian citizens were reportedly detained when Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday, Petro said the Colombian women were participating in humanitarian solidarity activities with Palestine when they were detained in international waters.

Petro called the incident “a new international crime by Netanyahu” and said Colombia’s Foreign Ministry would take legal action, including in Israeli courts. Petro also ordered the immediate suspension of Colombia’s free trade agreement with Israel.

The announcement follows reports that Israeli naval forces boarded ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla. Organizers said the vessels, including one named Alma, were “illegally intercepted and boarded” as they sailed toward Gaza, claiming the operation took place in international waters.

Article continues below the player

Israel described the flotilla as a provocation and alleged ties to Hamas, while insisting the ships had been offered alternative ways to deliver aid.

In a statement, its Foreign Ministry said the flotilla refused those offers and entered “an active combat zone” in violation of a lawful naval blockade. It said passengers, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, were “safe and healthy.”