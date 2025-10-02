Politics
Colombia to expel Israeli diplomats after nationals detained on Gaza flotilla
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the expulsion of Israel’s diplomatic delegation after two Colombian citizens were reportedly detained when Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza.
In a statement on social media on Wednesday, Petro said the Colombian women were participating in humanitarian solidarity activities with Palestine when they were detained in international waters.
Petro called the incident “a new international crime by Netanyahu” and said Colombia’s Foreign Ministry would take legal action, including in Israeli courts. Petro also ordered the immediate suspension of Colombia’s free trade agreement with Israel.
The announcement follows reports that Israeli naval forces boarded ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla. Organizers said the vessels, including one named Alma, were “illegally intercepted and boarded” as they sailed toward Gaza, claiming the operation took place in international waters.
Israel described the flotilla as a provocation and alleged ties to Hamas, while insisting the ships had been offered alternative ways to deliver aid.
In a statement, its Foreign Ministry said the flotilla refused those offers and entered “an active combat zone” in violation of a lawful naval blockade. It said passengers, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, were “safe and healthy.”
The Hunt is On: How to Find a Home You Love
Colombia to expel Israeli diplomats after nationals detained on Gaza flotilla
At least 30 killed in church scaffolding collapse in Ethiopia
Ebola outbreak in DR Congo shows slowdown; 64 cases reported
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News3 days ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Venezuela; strong shaking reported
-
Legal6 days ago
Top Model USA among 3 dead in murder-suicide outside El Paso police HQ
-
World1 week ago
Gang clash in Ecuador prison leaves 14 dead
-
Legal7 days ago
Florida man arraigned in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange
-
World1 week ago
Bee swarm in northern Mexico leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured
-
Legal6 days ago
Amber Alert: Colt and Bradley Brussel missing from Arkansas, may be in Florida