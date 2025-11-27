Breaking News
Afghan suspect identified in shooting of 2 National Guard members in D.C.
Federal officials have identified the suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House, according to NBC News. The service members were critically wounded in an ambush-style attack.
NBC News correspondent Tom Winter, citing four senior U.S. law enforcement officials, identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, born February 9, 1996, with a last known address in Washington state.
Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, citing multiple federal law enforcement sources, reported that Lakanwal is an Afghan national who entered the United States on September 8, 2021, under Operation Allies Welcome following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Melugin reported that his permission to remain in the country expired in September and that he was in the U.S. unlawfully.
The suspect shot the service members on Wednesday at around 2:15 p.m. after turning a corner at 17th and I Street NW in Washington, D.C., in what officials described as an ambush-style attack. The attacker was subdued by other National Guard members and was shot during the confrontation.
Officials have not released the names of the wounded service members, who remain in critical condition. Authorities have not announced a motive.
Officer-involved shooting reported outside North Colorado hospital
Afghan suspect identified in shooting of 2 National Guard members in D.C.
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
Death toll from Hong Kong complex fire rises to 44; many still unaccounted for
