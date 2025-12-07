World
7 killed in military plane crash in central Russia
A military transport plane crashed in an uninhabited area in central Russia, killing all seven people on board, according to Russian officials.
The crash occurred on Tuesday near the village of Ivankovo in the Ivanovo Region, where the aircraft went down during a test flight following repair work, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.
Russian state media TASS reported that the aircraft was an An-22 military transport plane carrying seven people when it crashed, citing emergency services. The Investigative Committee said all crew members on board were killed.
“Today in the Ivanovo region, during a test flight following repairs, an An-22 military transport aircraft crashed,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. “The plane went down in an uninhabited area.”
The Ivanovo Region is located about 150 miles northeast of Moscow. The committee said it opened an investigation into possible violations of flight preparation rules.
