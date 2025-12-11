Jeff Garcia, voice actor from Jimmy Neutron, dies at 48

Voice actor and comedian Jeffrey Garcia has died at 48, according to a statement from his son. He was known for his work in animated television and film, including his role as Sheen Estevez in “Jimmy Neutron.”

Garcia’s death was announced on Wednesday in a message posted by his son, who said the actor died after a period of medical complications. His son described Garcia as a devoted father and a distinctive performer whose work reached audiences around the world.

“The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind. From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm,” his son said. “He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows.”

TMZ, citing family members, reported that Garcia died early Wednesday morning at a hospital in Southern California after he was removed from life support on Tuesday night. The outlet said Garcia had experienced a series of medical issues over the past several months, including a brain aneurysm in the spring and a stroke several weeks ago.

TMZ reported that he went to the hospital on Monday with difficulty breathing and that his lung collapsed on Tuesday.

Garcia was widely recognized for voicing Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” and its spinoff series. He also appeared in other animated productions and worked as a stand-up comedian throughout his career.

“He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had,” Garcia’s son wrote. “He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten.”