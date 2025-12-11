World
María Corina Machado arrives in Oslo after Nobel ceremony
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado arrived in Oslo, Norway, after the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where the award was accepted on her behalf by her daughter.
Machado appeared in Oslo early Thursday, where she greeted supporters after traveling from hiding in Venezuela. She had been expected to attend Wednesday’s ceremony but was unable to arrive in time, according to remarks released by Machado.
The prize was awarded to Machado in October for her advocacy for democratic change in Venezuela and was accepted on her behalf by her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, who received a wave of applause and standing ovations at Oslo City Hall.
In posts on social media, Machado shared footage of herself waving from a balcony in Oslo and hugging supporters.
“Oslo, here I am!” she wrote, adding, “The embrace that all of Venezuela needs. Thank you!!” She said hearing her acceptance speech delivered by her daughter was an honor and that she hoped to reunite with her family soon.
Machado had been out of public view since January, when she left Venezuela following a brief detention during a protest in Caracas.
¡Oslo, aquí estoy! pic.twitter.com/tsixUerj0q— María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) December 11, 2025
María Corina Machado arrives in Oslo after Nobel ceremony
Unpublished TIME cover suggests AI leaders may be named Person of the Year
Connecticut reports 1st measles case of the year in unvaccinated child
22 killed in collapse of two residential buildings in Fez, Morocco
Most Viewed
-
Health1 week ago
France confirms 2 MERS coronavirus cases in returning travelers
-
Health1 week ago
8 kittens die of H5N1 bird flu in the Netherlands
-
US News4 days ago
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes near Alaska–Canada border
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Joey Valence & Brae criticize DHS over unauthorized use of their music
-
US News1 week ago
Fire breaks out at Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina
-
Legal6 days ago
Woman detained after firing gun outside Los Angeles County Museum of Art
-
Legal1 day ago
Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead and another critically injured
-
Health1 week ago
Ethiopia reports new case in Marburg virus outbreak