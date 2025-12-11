María Corina Machado arrives in Oslo after Nobel ceremony

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado arrived in Oslo, Norway, after the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where the award was accepted on her behalf by her daughter.

Machado appeared in Oslo early Thursday, where she greeted supporters after traveling from hiding in Venezuela. She had been expected to attend Wednesday’s ceremony but was unable to arrive in time, according to remarks released by Machado.

The prize was awarded to Machado in October for her advocacy for democratic change in Venezuela and was accepted on her behalf by her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, who received a wave of applause and standing ovations at Oslo City Hall.

In posts on social media, Machado shared footage of herself waving from a balcony in Oslo and hugging supporters.

Article continues below the player

“Oslo, here I am!” she wrote, adding, “The embrace that all of Venezuela needs. Thank you!!” She said hearing her acceptance speech delivered by her daughter was an honor and that she hoped to reunite with her family soon.

Machado had been out of public view since January, when she left Venezuela following a brief detention during a protest in Caracas.