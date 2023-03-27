Breaking News
At least 4 dead in Nashville, Tennessee school shooting
A gunman has opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, killing at least three people and injuring an unknown number of others, local officials and witnesses say. The suspect is also dead.
The incident began just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday when officers were called for an active shooter at the Covenant School, a private Christian school which offers preschool through 6th grade.
“We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a brief statement. “This is an active scene.”
WKRN-TV reported that at least four people were killed in the shooting, including the suspect. The number of injured is unknown but Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been put on Mass Casualty Alert, and hospitals were expecting both adult and child patients.
“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.,” Metro Nashville Police said in an update. “The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.”
Student reunification with parents is at the Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.
This is a breaking news alert.
Pretty sure every first responder in the city is in Green Hills right now. pic.twitter.com/ZAyWhtM6ea— Chadwick D. G. Meyers (@MeyersInjuryLaw) March 27, 2023
All these ambulances just went the other way in green hills a few minutes ago. Not a good sign they’re all coming back with a police escort. @WSMV @ScanNashville pic.twitter.com/lZaxWl9K3q— Lurch (@LurchUTK) March 27, 2023
