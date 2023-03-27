Woman opens fire at Tennessee elementary school, killing 6

A heavily-armed woman has opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, killing six people before she was shot and killed by police, officials say. Three children are among the victims.

The incident began at 10:13 a.m. on Monday when officers were called for an active shooter at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville which offers preschool through 6th grade.

“Officers entered the first story and began clearing it,” police spokesman Don Aaron said. “They heard shots coming from the second level, immediately went to the gunfire and when the officers got to the second level they saw a shooter – a female – who was firing.”

Two officers from a five-member team opened fire, killing the suspect, who was later identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman. She was armed with two “assault-type rifles” and a handgun.

Aaron confirmed that seven people were killed in the shooting, including three children, three adults and the suspect. Their identities have not been released. A police officer suffered a hand injury.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive for Monday’s attack and it’s unknown if the woman had any links to the school.

“She entered the school through a side entrance and traversed her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots,” Aaron said at a news briefing. He added that the woman was killed by 10:27 a.m., about 14 minutes after the first call.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Mayor John Cooper said. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.”

