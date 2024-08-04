4 killed in plane crash near Oklahoma City airport

Four people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed near an airport in Oklahoma City, according to local and federal officials. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the small plane, a single-engine Beechcraft BE33, was trying to take off from Sundance Airport in Oklahoma City.

“Fire crews located a plane that had crashed near a wooded area east of the runway,” a spokesperson for the fire department said. “Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered that four people had sadly perished.”

Footage from the scene showed that the plane had crashed into a wooded area about 100-200 yards from the runway. A burned out spot was visible next to the trees.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that four people were on board the plane but their identities were not immediately released.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of Tuesday’s plane crash. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.