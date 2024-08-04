US News
4 killed in plane crash near Oklahoma City airport
Four people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed near an airport in Oklahoma City, according to local and federal officials. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the small plane, a single-engine Beechcraft BE33, was trying to take off from Sundance Airport in Oklahoma City.
“Fire crews located a plane that had crashed near a wooded area east of the runway,” a spokesperson for the fire department said. “Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered that four people had sadly perished.”
Footage from the scene showed that the plane had crashed into a wooded area about 100-200 yards from the runway. A burned out spot was visible next to the trees.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that four people were on board the plane but their identities were not immediately released.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of Tuesday’s plane crash. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.
4 killed in plane crash near Oklahoma City airport
Bloomberg fires White House reporter for violating news embargo
Rocket attack injures 5 U.S. personnel at airbase in Iraq
U.S. COVID update (August 4): Nearly 160,000 cases as summer wave continues
Most Viewed
-
US News21 hours ago
Bloomberg fires White House reporter for violating news embargo
-
Legal1 week ago
Arkansas Amber Alert: Autumn Lyon missing after meeting up with older man
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. COVID update (July 28): Summer wave continues to grow
-
US News6 days ago
China bans U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern for alleged interference
-
Legal6 days ago
Virginia man found guilty of stealing Justice Ginsburg’s medical records
-
US News2 days ago
U.S. COVID update (August 4): Nearly 160,000 cases as summer wave continues
-
Legal6 days ago
Georgia Amber Alert: Reya Clark abducted near Atlanta
-
US News1 day ago
Rocket attack injures 5 U.S. personnel at airbase in Iraq