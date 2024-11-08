Legal
Ohio Amber Alert: Mackenzie Hall abducted in Columbus
An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Mackenzie Hall after she was allegedly abducted in Columbus, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Mackenzie was last seen on Friday when she was allegedly taken from S Huron Avenue in the city of Columbus, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Shane Smith. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
The suspect is believed to have taken Mackenzie in a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number HRW1901. It’s unknown where they may be heading.
Anyone who Makenzie, Smith, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.
This is an amber alert.
