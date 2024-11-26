Trump announces tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as part of first-day Executive Orders

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to impose significant tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, outlining these measures in recent posts on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump confirmed that these tariffs will be among his first executive actions when he assumes office on January 20th.

Trump announced his plan to issue an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all products imported from Mexico and Canada, sharing the details on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also revealed his intention to implement an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods, on top of any existing duties.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States,” Trump stated. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country.”

Trump asserted that both Mexico and Canada “have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long-simmering problem” and demanded immediate action from both countries. “Until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price,” he stated.

The president-elect also criticized China for failing to control the flow of fentanyl into the United States. Recounting previous discussions with Chinese representatives, who, according to him, had pledged to enforce the death penalty for drug dealers involved in fentanyl trafficking. Trump claimed that China failed to follow through on its promises, allowing drugs to continue entering the U.S., mostly through Mexico, “at levels never seen before.”

Trump followed by announcing plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports until the drug flow is stopped. This tariff will be added on top of any existing duties.

During Trump’s first presidency, his administration implemented a series of tariffs as part of his “America First” economic policy aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit. In 2018, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from most countries, including Mexico, Canada, and the European Union. That same year, he escalated tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking a trade war that strained international economic relations.