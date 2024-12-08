Passenger tries to forcefully divert Mexican flight to the U.S.

An airplane passenger attempted to forcibly divert the plane to the United States while flying over Mexico, according to officials. The flight was diverted, and the assailant was taken into custody.

The incident occurred Sunday morning aboard domestic Volaris Flight 3041, which was en route from Leon to Tijuana, Mexico. The passenger attacked a flight attendant and tried to enter the cockpit in an attempt to divert the flight to the U.S., Mexican officials and the airline confirmed.

“The flight crew acted in accordance with established safety protocols, redirecting the aircraft to Guadalajara,” the statement from Volaris said. “Upon landing, the passenger was handed over to the custody of the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.”

“All passengers, the crew, and the aircraft are safe,” the airline noted.

Personnel from the National Guard detained the 31-year-old suspect, Mario “N” of Mexican nationality, upon the arrival of the flight to Guadalajara International Airport, Mexican officials confirmed in a separate statement.

Airline personnel reported that the attacker claimed a close relative had been kidnapped and that, upon taking off from León, he received a message warning him that he would die if he traveled to Tijuana, officials said. The passenger was traveling with his wife and two children.

Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena addressed the incident in a separate statement. “Today we faced an exceptional situation on Volaris flight 3041, which was covering the El Bajío – Tijuana route. A passenger tried to divert the aircraft to the United States,” said Beltranena. “But thanks to the professionalism and rapid response of our crew, the established security protocols were activated and the flight was diverted to the Guadalajara airport.”

“I would like to acknowledge and thank our team for their bravery and commitment in protecting the safety of everyone on board,” Beltranena added.