Plane crashes in Philadelphia, killing 6 on board; casualties reported on ground

A Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has crashed in Philadelphia, igniting multiple homes and vehicles, according to preliminary reports. At least six people on board the plane have been killed, including a pediatric patient. Multiple casualties have also been reported on the ground.

The plane crashed on Friday after 6 p.m. near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in northeast Philadelphia, an area that includes Roosevelt Mall and several homes, according to officials and local media.

At least six fatalities have been reported, according to journalist Steve Keeley, who is at the scene. CBS Philadelphia has also reported multiple casualties on the ground.

“Today at approximately 19:25 EST, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance experienced a crash. The aircraft XA-UCI, a Learjet 55, crashed after takeoff from Philadelphia,” the medevac company said in a statement. “There were four crew members and two passengers (a pediatric patient and an escort) on board. At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors.”

The pediatric patient was a girl returning to Tijuana, Mexico, according to NBC Philadelphia, citing a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson.

“All I can say is, the patient was sponsored by a third-party charity to undergo life-saving treatment in the U.S.,” the spokesperson said. “She completed her course of care. She was going home. She fought hard to survive, and unfortunately, this tragedy happened on the way home.”

The others on board included her mother, a pilot, a co-pilot, a doctor, and a paramedic. Both the aircraft and the company, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, are registered in Mexico.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed that the plane crashed after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

Footage captured a massive explosion followed by a fireball at the moment of impact. Videos taken immediately after the crash showed multiple homes and vehicles engulfed in flames, along with a widespread debris field.

