Trump says the U.S. will impose tariffs on the European Union

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will impose tariffs on the European Union while confirming that tariffs on Canadian, Chinese, and Mexican goods will take effect on Saturday.

During a briefing at the White House on Friday, President Trump told reporters he will “absolutely” impose tariffs on the European Union (EU), adding that the EU “has treated us so terribly.”

While answering questions about the tariffs, Trump stated, “As an example, the European Union charges us 20% plus, plus, plus of VAT tax,” adding, “it costs us an absolute fortune.”

“We are treated so badly—they don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products. Essentially, they take almost nothing. And we have a tremendous deficit with the European Union,” Trump added. “So we’ll be doing something very substantial with the European Union. We are going to bring the level up to where it should be.”

Article continues below the player

Trump also confirmed that tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods will take effect on Saturday, stating that he is not seeking concessions. “We’ll just see what happens. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports will be set at 25%, while Chinese goods will face an additional 10% on top of the already implemented tariffs. Trump has cited a substantial trade deficit, as well as issues related to fentanyl and illegal immigration, as reasons for the tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canada is ready to respond if the tariffs are enforced. “We’re ready with a response,” Trudeau said. “A purposeful, forceful, but reasonable response.” He added that Canada will not back down until the tariffs are removed and that “everything is on the table.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico is prepared and remains in active communication with the Trump administration. “We will wait with a cool head, making decisions,” Sheinbaum said. “We are prepared and will maintain this dialogue.”