2-year-old child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia

A 2-year-old child in Cambodia has died after testing positive for H5N1 bird flu, according to the health ministry, marking the country’s second human case this year.

The child, from Prey Veng province, fell ill after playing and sleeping near a chicken coop. A health ministry investigation found that about 15 chickens raised by the family had died, while others were sick.

“Despite the care and rescue efforts of the medical team, the child died on Tuesday because the parents had just brought the child to the hospital, causing the child to be in a very serious condition,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The child experienced fever, cough, shortness of breath, and severe difficulty breathing before succumbing to the disease.

It was not immediately known which H5N1 strain was involved, but it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, an older variant endemic to Cambodia. While no human cases were reported between 2014 and 2023, nearly 20 cases have been confirmed since February 2023.

The new case follows another human case reported in early January, when a 28-year-old man died from H5N1 after having contact with sick chickens.

A newer strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b, has raised concerns due to its global spread and an increasing number of cases in mammals, including humans. It has also caused widespread outbreaks in dairy cows in the United States.