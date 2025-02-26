Chile declares state of emergency and curfew after massive power outage

A state of emergency and curfew have been declared in Chile following a major power outage affecting most of the country.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has issued a constitutional state of disaster emergency along with a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a government statement. The emergency covers 14 of Chile’s 16 regions, stretching from Arica in the north to Los Lagos in the south, encompassing more than 99% of the population.

“The first concern we have, and the reason for this declaration, is to ensure the safety of the population,” said Minister of the Interior Carolina Tohá. “[The declaration] is to ensure that at night no one takes advantage of this power outage to cause damage, generate crimes, or to cause harm to citizens.”

At approximately 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, a widespread power outage began affecting much of Chile, including the metropolitan region of Valparaíso, which includes the nation’s capital.

Article continues below the player

The blackout has disrupted subway and railroad operations, traffic lights, and school schedules across the country. Additionally, Chile’s renowned Festival de Viña, one of the country’s most significant festivals, has suspended its scheduled performances.

The National Electrical Coordinator attributed the outage to a “disconnection of the 500 kV transmission system” at the Norte Chico electrical substation, according to CNN Chile.

Following the emergency and curfew declaration, over 3,000 military personnel will be deployed across the country, Chilean officials said. Additionally, the national law enforcement gendarmerie has been ordered to maintain deployment until the power is fully restored.