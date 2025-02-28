Legal
DOJ releases first Epstein files as A.G. demands full disclosure to the FBI
A first batch of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been released by the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), according to Attorney General Pamela Bondi. The files primarily consist of documents that had been previously leaked but never officially released by the U.S. government.
Approximately 200 pages of FBI documents related to Epstein’s sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls were received by the DOJ following a request by Attorney General Bondi for the full and complete case files, according to a statement published on Thursday.
The statement revealed that not all requested documents were disclosed by the FBI. “The Attorney General was later informed of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein that were not previously disclosed,” the statement said.
Attorney General Bondi has ordered the FBI to deliver the remaining documents to the Justice Department by 8 a.m. on Friday and has tasked FBI Director Kash Patel with investigating why the request for all documents was not fulfilled.
“There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued,” said FBI Director Patel. “If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be.”
The initial release of documents contains flight records, an inventory of evidence, a contact directory, and a redacted list of individuals labeled as “masseuses,” which is believed to reference victims of Epstein’s trafficking network, according to Fox News.
Epstein, who was 66 at the time of his death, was found unresponsive in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His associations with high-profile figures—including wealthy business magnates, celebrities, academics, and political leaders—have fueled widespread speculation and public demand for transparency regarding those who may have been connected to his activities.
