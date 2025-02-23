Pope Francis remains in critical condition but shows signs of stability

Pope Francis remains in critical condition but has not experienced further respiratory crises, according to the Vatican. Preliminary test results indicate that the pontiff is starting to develop mild renal insufficiency.

In a press release on Sunday, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ condition, following his hospitalization more than a week ago. “The Holy Father’s condition remains critical; however, since yesterday evening, he has not had any further respiratory crises,” the Vatican stated.

The Holy See reported that the Pope had received two units of packed red blood cells, which yielded positive results, including a rise in hemoglobin levels. This follows an earlier update indicating that the pontiff was suffering from thrombocytopenia, a condition in which the blood platelet count is too low.

While thrombocytopenia remains stable, initial blood tests have shown mild renal insufficiency, the update stated.

In a previous update on Saturday, the Vatican revealed that the Pope remained in critical condition after suffering from a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which required high-flow oxygen therapy—a treatment that was still ongoing as of Sunday.

Despite his condition, Pope Francis is “alert and focused” and attended Holy Mass in his hospital room, according to the Holy See. However, his prognosis remains reserved due to the “complexity of the clinical picture and the necessary time required for pharmacological therapies to yield results.”

Pope Francis, 88, is hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Following his admission, test results indicated that the pontiff was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which began with a fever upon his hospitalization on February 14.