USDA suspends funding to University of Maine System over transgender sports policy

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has paused funding to the University of Maine System (UMS), according to UMS officials cited by Fox News. The move allegedly comes in response to Maine’s refusal to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

A spokesperson for UMS confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that they had been notified of the funding pause while USDA reviews Title VI or Title IX violations.

School officials told Maine Public that an email from the USDA directs the department’s awarding agencies to suspend payments to both University of Maine and the UMS.

The message further stated that the pause was “temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations,” adding that the measure would “remain in effect until further notice.”

Article continues below the player

Maine Governor Janet Mills’ office had previously threatened legal action against the Trump administration if funding to the state was cut. According to Fox News, Trump and Mills later engaged in a widely publicized exchange during a bipartisan meeting of governors, after which the U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into Maine for potential Title IX violations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has also determined that the state’s policies allowing transgender athletes to compete violate Title IX and has referred the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice for further action.

Under the Trump administration, enforcement of Title IX and Title VI has been reshaped to align with the administration’s broader approach to gender policies and federal funding compliance. Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, has been interpreted by the administration to exclude protections for transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Title VI, which prohibits discrimination in programs receiving federal financial assistance, has also been invoked to review state policies that the administration views as inconsistent with federal directives.