World
Brazilian police helicopter copilot shot during operation in Rio de Janeiro
A police helicopter copilot was shot in the head during a law enforcement operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to officials.
The injured officer, Felipe Marques Monteiro, 45, was aboard an Aeropolice Service helicopter from the Civil Police’s Special Resources Coordination when he was hit by gunfire in the Vila Aliança neighborhood on Thursday morning.
The co-pilot’s condition is described as critical, according to Rio de Janeiro’s Health Department. He was transported to a local hospital located in the city’s southern zone, where he is undergoing emergency surgery.
Initial reports suggested that Monteiro was piloting the aircraft, but the Civil Police later clarified that he was serving as the copilot at the time of the incident, according to g1.
The shooting occurred during a police operation targeting a criminal gang specializing in van thefts. According to investigators, the gang primarily operates in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro, stealing vehicles, dismantling them, and selling the parts.
Additionally, during a raid at a location in Vila Aliança, gang members reportedly opened fire on police officers and set up barricades, some of which were set on fire, to prevent authorities from advancing.
Officials have not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been arrested or injured in the operation.
