Cargo ship collides with tanker off England; 1 missing

A cargo ship and an oil tanker collided off the coast of England in the North Sea, causing multiple explosions followed by a large fire. An assessment is underway for potential environmental impacts.

The collision occurred at approximately 10 a.m. UTC (5 a.m. EST) on Monday when the container ship Solong collided with the anchored tanker Stena Immaculate near Hull, United Kingdom, according to a statement by Crowley Maritime, the U.S.-based company managing the tanker.

“The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision. A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reported released,” Crowley Maritime said.

The crew of the tanker abandoned the vessel following a series of onboard explosions, and all crew members have been reported safe and accounted for.

Ernst Russ, the Hamburg-based owner of the cargo ship Solong, reported that “both vessels have sustained significant damage in the impact of the collision and the subsequent fire.” The company confirmed that 13 of the 14 crew members onboard Solong had been safely rescued, with ongoing efforts to locate the missing crew member.

Shipping data company Lloyd’s List Intelligence indicated that Solong was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, a toxic chemical commonly used in mining operations. The Stena Immaculate was transporting 220,000 barrels (approximately 34.97 million litres) of Jet-A1 aviation fuel for the U.S. Air Force.

The UK’s HM Coastguard received the initial alarm at 9:48 a.m. UTC. Resources dispatched include a Coastguard rescue helicopter, lifeboats, an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with firefighting capabilities. An assessment of potential environmental pollution and response measures is currently underway.

Environmental advocacy group Greenpeace UK stated, “It’s too early to assess the full extent of any environmental impact, but we’re concerned about the potential release of jet fuel and heavy fuel oil into the water.” Adding that they will continue monitoring the situation.

The BBC reported that the tanker Stena Immaculate had travelled from Agioi Theodoroi in Greece and was anchored off Withernsea, near Kingston-upon-Hull. Solong had departed from Grangemouth and was en route to Rotterdam in the Netherlands when the collision occurred.