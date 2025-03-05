CDC responds to Texas measles outbreak as cases near 170

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it is on the ground in Texas responding to a measles outbreak that has grown to nearly 170 cases since it began in January and has resulted in the death of one child.

“CDC is on the ground in TX, partnering with the Texas Department of State Health Services (TXDSHS) to respond to the measles outbreak,” the agency said in an online post on Tuesday.

The agency explained that its partnership with TXDSHS, known as an Epi-Aid, is a rapid response effort led by the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) to address urgent public health threats, such as disease outbreaks.

“EIS officers provide local officials onsite support for 1-3 weeks, aiding in quick decision-making to control health threats,” the CDC said. “The local authority leads the investigation while collaborating with CDC experts.”

Article continues below the player

The CDC’s announcement comes amid a large measles outbreak in Texas that began in January and has since spread to New Mexico. As of Tuesday, 168 cases have been reported, with the majority—159 cases—occurring in Texas, largely among unvaccinated children and teenagers.

Last Wednesday, TXDSHS reported the first death in the outbreak and the first measles-related death in the U.S. since 2015. Health officials confirmed that an unvaccinated school-aged child died after being hospitalized in Lubbock.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause life-threatening complications in individuals who are not protected against the virus. During an outbreak, approximately one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia, according to TXDSHS. In rare cases, measles can lead to brain swelling and death.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne transmission when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure.

Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the characteristic measles rash emerges as flat, red spots on the face before spreading down the neck, trunk, and the rest of the body.