Ceasefire collapses as Israel launches strikes on Gaza

The ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war has collapsed as Israel launched a new wave of military strikes across the Gaza Strip, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Israeli government announced Monday.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were instructed to act “forcefully” against Hamas after the group refused to release hostages and rejected proposals from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators.

“The IDF is currently attacking targets of the Hamas terror organization throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war’s objectives as determined by the political leadership, including the release of all our hostages—living and deceased,” the statement read. It added that Israel will now act with “increasing military force.”

At least 40 people have been killed and over a hundred wounded in the airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service, which reported that Israel has carried out at least 35 airstrikes across Gaza.

The ceasefire had been in place since January 19 as part of negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, aiming to facilitate hostage releases and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the truce.

Hamas suspended hostage releases, citing Israeli breaches of the agreement, while Israel expanded targeted airstrikes and imposed a blockade, restricting supplies to the territory.