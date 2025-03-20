Finland ranks as the world’s happiest country for 8th year in a row

The 2025 World Happiness Report, released on Wednesday by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, has ranked Finland as the world’s happiest country for the eighth consecutive year.

The report assesses global well-being based on factors such as social support, trust in institutions, economic stability, and quality of life.

Nordic countries continue to lead the rankings. Finland, Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden remain the top four in the same order as the previous year. The Netherlands ranked fifth, while Norway, Israel, and Luxembourg placed seventh to ninth, respectively.

Costa Rica and Mexico entered the top ten for the first time, with Costa Rica ranking sixth and Mexico tenth.

“In Mexico and Europe, a household size of four to five predicts the highest levels of happiness,” the report stated. “Couples who live with at least one child, or couples who live with children and members of their extended family, have especially high average life satisfaction.”

The United States dropped to its lowest position ever, ranking 24th. Researchers attribute this decline to rising social isolation and an increase in individuals dining alone, which has risen by 53% over the past two decades. The report highlights concerns that decreasing social interactions are negatively impacting well-being in the country.

“The opposite of happiness is despair, which can lead to death by suicide or substance abuse – also known as ‘deaths of despair’. Fortunately, deaths of this kind are falling in the majority of countries, though not in the United States or Republic of Korea,” the report stated.

One of the report’s key findings is the continuation of the “benevolence bump” first observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Acts of kindness, such as charitable giving and volunteering, remain over 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels, suggesting a lasting increase in prosocial behavior.

The report also warns of rising social isolation, particularly among younger generations, with nearly one-fifth of young adults worldwide reporting a lack of social support, highlighting the importance of community initiatives and mental health resources to address the root causes of the issue.