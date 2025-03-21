World
Fire at electrical substation causes widespread blackout in West London
A large fire broke out at an electrical substation in West London, England prompting a major emergency response and causing widespread power outages, according to reports.
The first emergency calls were received at 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, according to the London Fire Brigade. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were working to bring the fire under control at the substation located in Hayes.
The fire brigade added that part of the substation is on fire, and as a precaution, around 20 people from nearby properties have been evacuated. A 330 ft (100 m) safety cordon has been established.
Fire crews from Hayes, Heathrow, Hillingdon, Southall, and surrounding stations were deployed to the scene. There are currently no reports of injuries.
The blaze has caused major power disruptions, reportedly leaving thousands of homes and businesses in West London without electricity. Several London Underground stations, including Hounslow Central, Hounslow West, Hayes & Harlington, and Southall Station, have also been affected by the outage.
Witnesses captured footage of massive flames engulfing the substation, with streetlights and buildings in the area plunged into darkness due to the power failure.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and emergency crews are working to assess the situation.
Fire at electrical substation causes widespread blackout in West London
Pills suspected to contain fentanyl ingested by children at California preschool
Indonesia raises highest volcano alert as Mount Lewotobi Laki erupts
Israel intercepts second missile from Yemen as Houthis claim attack on Tel Aviv
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, at least 12 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
BC Amber Alert: Theodore Lim abducted in Vancouver
-
World3 days ago
Several killed as aircraft crashes into sea shortly after takeoff in Honduras
-
Politics4 days ago
French politician calls for return of Statue of Liberty, criticizes Trump administration
-
Politics1 week ago
US Agency for Global Media to cancel contracts with AP, Reuters, and AFP
-
World1 week ago
Mexico launches federal probe over mass graves at suspected cartel site
-
US News4 days ago
2 Arkansas tornadoes rated EF-4, strongest of deadly multi-state outbreak
-
Politics2 days ago
JFK assassination files released after Trump’s directive