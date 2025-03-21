Fire at electrical substation causes widespread blackout in West London

A large fire broke out at an electrical substation in West London, England prompting a major emergency response and causing widespread power outages, according to reports.

The first emergency calls were received at 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, according to the London Fire Brigade. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were working to bring the fire under control at the substation located in Hayes.

The fire brigade added that part of the substation is on fire, and as a precaution, around 20 people from nearby properties have been evacuated. A 330 ft (100 m) safety cordon has been established.

Fire crews from Hayes, Heathrow, Hillingdon, Southall, and surrounding stations were deployed to the scene. There are currently no reports of injuries.

The blaze has caused major power disruptions, reportedly leaving thousands of homes and businesses in West London without electricity. Several London Underground stations, including Hounslow Central, Hounslow West, Hayes & Harlington, and Southall Station, have also been affected by the outage.

Witnesses captured footage of massive flames engulfing the substation, with streetlights and buildings in the area plunged into darkness due to the power failure.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and emergency crews are working to assess the situation.

Scary scenes in Hayes. Power cut and massive fire. pic.twitter.com/K2tiLlVQSq — Jaffer A. Mirza (@jafferamirza) March 21, 2025