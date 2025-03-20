Indonesia raises highest volcano alert as Mount Lewotobi Laki erupts

Mount Lewotobi Laki, an active stratovolcano in Indonesia, has erupted, sending ash clouds as high as 8,200 ft (2,500 m) above its peak, according to volcanologists.

The volcano, located in East Flores Regency, erupted on Thursday prompting authorities to raise the volcano’s alert level from Level III (Alert) to Level IV (Awas), the highest warning level, indicating a significant increase in activity, according to the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia (PVMBG).

The PVMBG has warned of the potential for a larger eruption, as seismic activity, including volcanic and harmonic tremors, has intensified in recent days. The agency noted that magma movement within the volcano’s chamber had increased rapidly, with an uptick in volcanic earthquakes recorded between Wednesday and Thursday.

Authorities have expanded the exclusion zone, advising residents and visitors to stay at least 4.3 miles (7 km) away from the crater, with an extended danger zone of 5 mi (8 km) in the southwest and northeast sectors, due to the risk of a directed blast.

Officials also warned of possible lahars (volcanic mudflows) if heavy rains occur, particularly in the Dulipali, Padang Pasir, Nobo, Klatanlo, Hokeng Jaya, Boru, and Nawakote areas close to the volcano.

Residents in affected areas are advised to wear masks or face coverings to avoid respiratory issues from volcanic ash. The PVMBG has urged the public to remain calm and follow government directives while avoiding misinformation about the eruption.

The Indonesian archipelago sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity surrounding the Pacific Ocean, and is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.

Mount Lewotobi Laki is one of two twin volcanoes located in southeastern Flores Island. The volcano has been erupting intermittently since December 23, 2023, displacing thousands. On November 4, 2024, an eruption spewed molten debris onto nearby villages, destroying homes and killing at least 10 people.