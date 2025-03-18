Minor earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening, according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit at 7:46 p.m. local time, with an epicenter located 2.9 miles from Dublin and 3.8 miles from Fairview. It occurred at a shallow depth of 7 miles, the USGS reported.

Residents across the Bay Area, including in San Francisco, reported feeling the tremor. Many described it as a brief but noticeable jolt.

“Felt a quick initial jolt here in Danville along with a little bit of a roll, enough to get the glasses rattling in the cabinets,” said meteorologist Rob Mayeda.

The quake triggered the ShakeAlert system, prompting alerts to be sent to cellphones near the epicenter. No significant damage or injuries are expected.